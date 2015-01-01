SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shigematsu N, Naito I, Oki N, Ueno I, Isomura A, Iida Y, Nakamura T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 705-710.

車線ポリゴンを用いた渋滞検知の高精細化

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.705

Traffic congestion near shopping centers or traffic accidents may be avoided by keeping away from specific lanes. Therefore, this study proposes a large-scale distributed data processing technique and a polygonal-shape based data search technique to detect traffic congestion at a higher accuracy than VICS. The implementation and experiments suggest establishment of a semi-real-time lane-by-lane traffic congestion detection method possibly be used for nationwide vehicle data.

===


商業施設付近や交通事故により突発的に生じる渋滞は，特定車線を避けることで回避できる可能性がある．そこで本研究はVICSよりも高精細な渋滞検知を目的とし，大規模分散処理技術とポリゴン検索技術を提案する．これにより，全国規模の車両データに対する準リアルタイムかつ車線単位の渋滞検知法を確立したので報告する．


Distributed processing; Lane-by-lane polygons; Traffic congestion

