Citation
Shigematsu N, Naito I, Oki N, Ueno I, Isomura A, Iida Y, Nakamura T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 705-710.
Vernacular Title
車線ポリゴンを用いた渋滞検知の高精細化
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic congestion near shopping centers or traffic accidents may be avoided by keeping away from specific lanes. Therefore, this study proposes a large-scale distributed data processing technique and a polygonal-shape based data search technique to detect traffic congestion at a higher accuracy than VICS. The implementation and experiments suggest establishment of a semi-real-time lane-by-lane traffic congestion detection method possibly be used for nationwide vehicle data.
Language: ja
Keywords
Distributed processing; Lane-by-lane polygons; Traffic congestion