Abstract

This study deals with estimation method for lateral tire force characteristics of an actual road using longitudinal force to measure. Based on the braking force characteristic measurement on the actual road conducted in the previous research, a brush model is used to estimate the lateral force characteristic based on the obtained μ-s characteristic. Each brush on the brush model has an adhesion region and a sliding region, so from the relationship of static friction characteristics, and dynamic friction characteristics, this model is extended from the longitudinal force to lateral force. For this transform, the adhesion region and the sliding region are estimated based on the braking force characteristics identified by the magic formula, using a tangential equation for simple magic formula, these two regions are estimated, and an algorithm for lateral force characteristic estimation is constructed.



===



実路の路面摩擦特性を推定する手法を検討し，マジックフォーミュラー（MF）を用いて制動時のμ-s特性を推定する手法検討を行ってきた．この結果をうけ，構築したMFのパラメータとブラッシュモデルを連携させ，緊急回避等で用いる横力特性の推定手法を示す．

Language: ja