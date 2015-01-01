Abstract

In this study, a 5-degree-of-freedom model, which consists of a 4-degree-of-freedom model plus a single frame degree of freedom, is analyzed using eigenvector equations. The mechanism by which the damping characteristics of the frame affect the stability of the wobble mode is investigated in detail. From the analysis, among the six types of frames, the twist flexibility of the front fork has a strong influence on the stabilization of the wobble mode. Especially, the influence of the frame twist angle within the front tire lateral force changes the phase of the front tire lateral force and stabilizes the wobble mode.



二輪車の直進安定性は,フレーム剛性が大きく影響する.本研究では,固有ベクトルを用いたエネルギー流変化の計算手法を,4自由度モデルにフレーム剛性を加えた5自由度モデルに適用する.フレーム剛性がどのようなメカニズムを通じてウォブルモードに影響を与えるのか詳細を検討する.

