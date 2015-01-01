|
Citation
|
Furusawa K, Takahashi A, Yoshino T, Katayama T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 219-225.
|
Vernacular Title
|
フレームの減衰特性が二輪車のウォブルモードに及ぼす影響の解析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, a 5-degree-of-freedom model, which consists of a 4-degree-of-freedom model plus a single frame degree of freedom, is analyzed using eigenvector equations. The mechanism by which the damping characteristics of the frame affect the stability of the wobble mode is investigated in detail. From the analysis, among the six types of frames, the twist flexibility of the front fork has a strong influence on the stabilization of the wobble mode. Especially, the influence of the frame twist angle within the front tire lateral force changes the phase of the front tire lateral force and stabilizes the wobble mode.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Driving stability; Energy Flow Method; Motorcycle; Vehicle dynamics; Wobble Mode