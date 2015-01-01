|
Citation
|
Noma H, Tamura T, Matsunaga H, Murata M, Ito K, Aoyama Y, Matsumoto H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 252-257.
|
Vernacular Title
|
頭部衝撃保護性能へのモデルベース開発の適用
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although CAE analysis is used to predict occupant head protection performance in the event of an impact in the interior in line with U.S. regulations, the time required for this analysis is an obstacle to shortening the development period. To help address this issue, a 1D model was developed and studies carried out into the application of MBD to occupant protection performance. As a result, the prediction accuracy of the HIC was found to be 98% compared with 3D-CAE. And the analysis time was reduced by 99.8% because the analysis didn't involve geometry.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Injury criteria; Injury prediction; Model based development; Safety