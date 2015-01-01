Abstract

Although CAE analysis is used to predict occupant head protection performance in the event of an impact in the interior in line with U.S. regulations, the time required for this analysis is an obstacle to shortening the development period. To help address this issue, a 1D model was developed and studies carried out into the application of MBD to occupant protection performance. As a result, the prediction accuracy of the HIC was found to be 98% compared with 3D-CAE. And the analysis time was reduced by 99.8% because the analysis didn't involve geometry.



米国法規に規定されている車室内衝撃に対する乗員保護について、従来CAE解析による性能予測を実施していたが、開発期間を短縮する上でCAE解析のリードタイムがネックとなっていた。 これを解決する手段として、1D-CAEを用いた開発を行い、モデルベース開発を乗員保護性能開発に適用する方法を検討した。

Language: ja