Sugano C, Tamura Y, Komamura T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 258-263.
衝突解析におけるロバスト設計手法の開発 －パターン認識と機械学習を活用した良品条件の可視化－
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
This paper describes a methodology for robust design in crash analysis. We organized a series of robust design processes for crash analysis and showed that it is possible to classify/predict deformation patterns, judge whether they are good or not, identify contributing parameters by applying statistical/machine learning methods in each process. By using a prediction model as a surrogate model, we achieved an extensive search in the design space in a short time.
collision safety; machine learning; rear end collision; robust design; vehicle development