Abstract

This paper describes a methodology for robust design in crash analysis. We organized a series of robust design processes for crash analysis and showed that it is possible to classify/predict deformation patterns, judge whether they are good or not, identify contributing parameters by applying statistical/machine learning methods in each process. By using a prediction model as a surrogate model, we achieved an extensive search in the design space in a short time.



===



衝突解析における一連のロバスト設計プロセスを整理し，統計/機械学習を用いた変形パターンの分類/予測，良否判定，寄与因子の特定が可能であることを示した．

Language: ja