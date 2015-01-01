Abstract

This study focused on pedal misapplication accidents which have become a social problem. A driving simulator was used to reproduce the situation in which missteps are likely to occur, which was extracted from Japan Traffic Accidents In-Depth Database. We analyzed the pedal operation when the vehicle was stopped and when it was restarted. The stepping method that inverts the ankle joint requires less movement than the stepping method that moves the entire leg, making it easier to step on the accelerator side when braking. In startled situations, pedal depression speed was shown to increase, which could lead to unintended acceleration.



本研究は，踏み間違いが発生しやすい状況を運転シミュレータで再現し，ペダル操作を分析した．対象とした咄嗟の制動時，足関節を内転させる踏み替え方は，脚全体を動かす踏み替え方より移動量が不足し，アクセルペダル寄りの位置を踏みやすいこと，心理的に動揺した状況では，ペダル踏み込み速度が増加することが示された．

