Citation
Hosokawa T, Hashimoto H, Hiramatsu M, Ishida H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 264-270.
Vernacular Title
一般年齢層のドライバを対象としたペダル踏み間違いに至る操作過程の分析
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
This study focused on pedal misapplication accidents which have become a social problem. A driving simulator was used to reproduce the situation in which missteps are likely to occur, which was extracted from Japan Traffic Accidents In-Depth Database. We analyzed the pedal operation when the vehicle was stopped and when it was restarted. The stepping method that inverts the ankle joint requires less movement than the stepping method that moves the entire leg, making it easier to step on the accelerator side when braking. In startled situations, pedal depression speed was shown to increase, which could lead to unintended acceleration.
Language: ja
Keywords
Driving posture; Elderly person; Human engineering; Pedal misapplication accidents; Pedal operation; Sudden braking; Unintended acceleration