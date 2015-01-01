Abstract

In this study, an automated driving vehicle which is running on a highway starts the function of Minimum Risk Manoeuvre (MRM), and changes a lane from the second lane to the first lane. In this scenario, various conditions of lane change and deceleration were prepared, and driving behavior of the driver in the vehicle behind the automated driving vehicle was evaluated by using the driving simulator. And then, important items for safer lane changes were considered. For example, in case that the vehicle under MRM decelerates during a lane change, deceleration has to be less than 2 m/s2. Also, in case that the vehicle under MRM starts deceleration after the completion of a lane change, a certain period more than 2 seconds for which hazard warning lamp is activated before start of deceleration is necessary.



===



本研究では，高速道路を走行中の自動運転車が危険最小化制御を開始後に第二車線から第一車線へ車線変更し，車線内で停止する場面において，車線変更と減速の条件を複数設定し，後方車両の運転行動を評価する実験をドライビングシミュレータを用いて行った．実験結果から，より安全な車線変更とするための重要な点を考察した．

Language: ja