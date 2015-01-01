|
Kojima T, Iwase T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 271-277.
リスク最小化制御実行中の車線変更時の安全性に関する実験的考察
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Abstract
|
In this study, an automated driving vehicle which is running on a highway starts the function of Minimum Risk Manoeuvre (MRM), and changes a lane from the second lane to the first lane. In this scenario, various conditions of lane change and deceleration were prepared, and driving behavior of the driver in the vehicle behind the automated driving vehicle was evaluated by using the driving simulator. And then, important items for safer lane changes were considered. For example, in case that the vehicle under MRM decelerates during a lane change, deceleration has to be less than 2 m/s2. Also, in case that the vehicle under MRM starts deceleration after the completion of a lane change, a certain period more than 2 seconds for which hazard warning lamp is activated before start of deceleration is necessary.
Language: ja
driver behavior; driving simulator; human engineering; Minimum Risk Manoeuvre