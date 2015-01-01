Abstract

We are aiming to build a system which provides a route with minimum risk in order to reduce accidents of elderly drivers. For this purpose， it is necessary to estimate the risk level of unsignalized intersections where accidents are likely to occur. Therefore, for estimating the risk level， we propose a method to estimate the available viewing angle at intersections based on semantic segment distribution generated from a street view image. The performance of estimation is evaluated through experiments using street view images. As a result, we achieved an accuracy of more than 80% from a single image.



高齢ドライバーの事故低減のために，無信号交差点の危険度評価が必要となる．そこで，交差点のストリートビュー画像から得られるセグメント分布により，見通し視野角を推定する手法を提案する．本研究では，その実用性と精度の改善に向けて特徴量の最適化を行った結果，1枚の画像から80％を越える精度を達成した．

