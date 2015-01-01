|
Citation
|
Kuriyagawa Y, Kageyama I, Haraguchi T, Kaneko T, Asai M, Tahira S, Matsumoto G. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 379-384.
|
Vernacular Title
|
実路面の摩擦特性計測に関する研究 - 路面摩擦特性指標の推定手法構築-
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the safety of automobiles depends on the friction characteristics of the road surface, it is very important to understand the friction characteristics between the tires and the road surface. However, there is almost no data on the road surface friction characteristics on actual roads. In the previous paper, it was proposed not only the basic design of the friction characteristic measurement system on the actual road surface but also a road friction estimation method. But the versatility and practical application of the estimation method have not been sufficiently studied. Therefore, in this research, we confirm the validity and versatility of the method for estimating the road surface friction characteristic indexes using the friction characteristic measurement system designed in the previous research.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Magic formula; Road Environment; Road Environment Recognition; Road Friction Coefficient; Safety; Test/evaluation