Abstract

Since the safety of automobiles depends on the friction characteristics of the road surface, it is very important to understand the friction characteristics between the tires and the road surface. However, there is almost no data on the road surface friction characteristics on actual roads. In the previous paper, it was proposed not only the basic design of the friction characteristic measurement system on the actual road surface but also a road friction estimation method. But the versatility and practical application of the estimation method have not been sufficiently studied. Therefore, in this research, we confirm the validity and versatility of the method for estimating the road surface friction characteristic indexes using the friction characteristic measurement system designed in the previous research.



先行研究で設計した摩擦特性計測システムを用いて路面摩擦特性指標を推定する手法の妥当性及び汎用性の確認を行った上で，実時間における路面摩擦特性指標の推定を想定した際の効率化に関して検討した．

