SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yoshihara Y, Tanaka T, Osuga S, Fujikake K, Karatas N, Kanamori H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 385-390.

Vernacular Title

高齢ドライバ安全確認行動の主成分特徴分析

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.385

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drivers' head movements are informative measures for evaluating the safety of elderly drivers. However, those measures are too technical for general elderly drivers to understand the meaning and how to improve them. This paper applied a principal component analysis (PCA) on elderly drivers' head movement measures driving a simulator, resulting in integrated head movement measures as principal axes that are easily interpretable: steadiness, quickness, and timeliness. Chart diagrams of PCA scores show an individual as well as group elderly drivers' characteristics. Based on the PCA scores, we discuss possible feedbacks for the elderly drivers.

===

頭部動作は高齢ドライバの運転評価において有効であるが, 技術的な観点から開発された指標は, 一般のドライバにとって直観的ではない. 本稿では高齢ドライバのシミュレータ運転時の頭部動作に主成分分析を行い, 解釈しやすい直観的な評価軸を得た. さらに運転評価のためのフィードバックを考察した


Language: ja

Keywords

Driver behavior; Driver monitoring; Human engineering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print