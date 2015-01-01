Abstract

Drivers' head movements are informative measures for evaluating the safety of elderly drivers. However, those measures are too technical for general elderly drivers to understand the meaning and how to improve them. This paper applied a principal component analysis (PCA) on elderly drivers' head movement measures driving a simulator, resulting in integrated head movement measures as principal axes that are easily interpretable: steadiness, quickness, and timeliness. Chart diagrams of PCA scores show an individual as well as group elderly drivers' characteristics. Based on the PCA scores, we discuss possible feedbacks for the elderly drivers.



頭部動作は高齢ドライバの運転評価において有効であるが, 技術的な観点から開発された指標は, 一般のドライバにとって直観的ではない. 本稿では高齢ドライバのシミュレータ運転時の頭部動作に主成分分析を行い, 解釈しやすい直観的な評価軸を得た. さらに運転評価のためのフィードバックを考察した

