Abstract

The reduction of accidents caused by elderly drivers is a priority subject to achieve safe traffic. Specifically, car to bike collision at crossing with bad visibility is one of common accident scenario. Cognitive decline is implied as a cause, but the mechanism is not elucidated yet. Therefore, this study aims on the visual behavior analysis of elderly drivers at intersections through driving simulator experiment. Additionally, several driving assistant systems are installed and improvement of visual cognition level is also evaluated. Consequently, distinctive visual features of elderly drivers are inferred; recognition time of elderly drivers are slower than experienced drivers and the time is improved with cognitive assistance. Further, suitable features of driving assistance for elderly drivers are demonstrated.



高齢ドライバの対自転車事故防止に向けて，見通しの悪い交差点場面を対象として，出会い頭自転車に対する高齢ドライバの視認行動の特徴を調べた．また，運転支援を導入したことによる影響についても評価した．それらを熟練相当ドライバと比較することで高齢ドライバの視認行動の特徴および運転支援の効果や課題を整理した．

Language: ja