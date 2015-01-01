|
Citation
Nakamura H, Abe G, Ogawa N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 424-429.
Vernacular Title
高齢者の視認行動および認知支援による効果分析 －出会い頭交差点における対自転車事故防止に向けた検討－
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The reduction of accidents caused by elderly drivers is a priority subject to achieve safe traffic. Specifically, car to bike collision at crossing with bad visibility is one of common accident scenario. Cognitive decline is implied as a cause, but the mechanism is not elucidated yet. Therefore, this study aims on the visual behavior analysis of elderly drivers at intersections through driving simulator experiment. Additionally, several driving assistant systems are installed and improvement of visual cognition level is also evaluated. Consequently, distinctive visual features of elderly drivers are inferred; recognition time of elderly drivers are slower than experienced drivers and the time is improved with cognitive assistance. Further, suitable features of driving assistance for elderly drivers are demonstrated.
Language: ja
Keywords
Cognitive reaction time; Driving support; Elderly drivers; Gaze behavior; Human machine interface