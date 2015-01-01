Abstract

The purpose of this study is to construct the quantitative evaluation method of steering feel based on the sensitivity evaluation. In this study, we conducted experiments simulating and evaluating steering reaction torque characteristics in the off-center range by a driving simulator. We performed principal component analysis of sensitivity evaluation values and analyzed correlations with physiological indices. The results showed the strong correlation between electrocardiogram LF/HF and LF/(LF+HF), which are sympathetic nerve activity index, and comfort, which shows the possibilities of more concentrated driving with favorite reaction torque characteristic.



感性評価に基づく操舵感の定量評価手法の構築に取り組んだ．オフセンタ領域の反力特性を模擬したドライビングシミュレータを用いて，被験者の生理指標と感性評価値の主成分との相関分析を行ったところ，交感神経指標の心電図LF/HFとLF/(LF+HF)は快適感と強い相関があり，好みの反力特性においてより集中して運転できる可能性を示した．

Language: ja