Miyake M, Nishio M, Kanbe A, Suzuki K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(2): 430-436.
生理特性を用いたオフセンタ領域における操舵感の評価
The purpose of this study is to construct the quantitative evaluation method of steering feel based on the sensitivity evaluation. In this study, we conducted experiments simulating and evaluating steering reaction torque characteristics in the off-center range by a driving simulator. We performed principal component analysis of sensitivity evaluation values and analyzed correlations with physiological indices. The results showed the strong correlation between electrocardiogram LF/HF and LF/(LF+HF), which are sympathetic nerve activity index, and comfort, which shows the possibilities of more concentrated driving with favorite reaction torque characteristic.
Human engineering; Physiological measurement; Sensitivity; Steering feel