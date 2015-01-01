|
Citation
Yamamoto M, Koumura S. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 45-51.
Vernacular Title
線形3 自由度モデルを用いた操舵時のロール応答とヨー応答の関係解析
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
In order to overview the dynamic characteristics of vehicle, it is necessary to know the interrelationship of motion in each direction. For steering input, the three main movements are lateral, yaw, and roll. Among them, there are many studies on the relationship between lateral motion and yaw motion, as represented by rear wheel steering technology. In this paper, the relationship between roll motion and yaw motion are focused on, which has been rarely studied so far, and considered the characteristics of the relationship between the two motions. The structure of the transfer function of a linear 3-degrees-of-freedom model are theoretically analyzed, and verified by simulation calculations and experiments. As these results, the contribution of the design parameters that determine the response balance between roll and yaw are clarified.
Language: ja
Keywords
|
Dynamic model; Steering Response; Vehicle dynamics