Abstract

In order to overview the dynamic characteristics of vehicle, it is necessary to know the interrelationship of motion in each direction. For steering input, the three main movements are lateral, yaw, and roll. Among them, there are many studies on the relationship between lateral motion and yaw motion, as represented by rear wheel steering technology. In this paper, the relationship between roll motion and yaw motion are focused on, which has been rarely studied so far, and considered the characteristics of the relationship between the two motions. The structure of the transfer function of a linear 3-degrees-of-freedom model are theoretically analyzed, and verified by simulation calculations and experiments. As these results, the contribution of the design parameters that determine the response balance between roll and yaw are clarified.



操舵に対して，車は主に横，ヨー，ロールの3方向に運動する．運動の性質を俯瞰的に理解するには，各応答間の相互関係を知る必要がある．横運動とヨー運動の関係は，平面モデルによりその基本性質が説明できる．横運動に対するロール運動は断面モデルにより理解できる．本稿では，これまで研究例の少ない操舵時のヨー応答とロール応答の関係に焦点を当て，その性質を理論的実験的に考察し，両者の応答関係を決定づける設計パラメータの寄与を明らかにした．

Language: ja