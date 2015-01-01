Abstract

The dynamic characteristics of vehicle motion changes greatly depending on driving speeds. Now that autonomous technology and electrification technology is evolving, and the need for model-based development is increasing, it is important to design vehicle dynamics and its control strategies considering dynamic characteristics changes from extremely low speed to high speed. In this paper, the root loci of a threedegrees- of-freedom model considering tire lateral relaxation time were analyzed comparing with two simple two-degrees-of freedom models. In addition, the dynamic responses to steering inputs and road excitations were explored using simulations and actual vehicle experiments. According to the results, the structural principles of dynamic characteristics changes from extremely low speed to high speed were clarified.



自動車の運動の動的性質は走行速度によって大きく変化する．自動運転技術や電動化技術が進化し，モデルベース開発の必要性が増している今，極低速から高速までの車両の動的性質の変化を考慮した運動性能設計や運動制御設計が重要となっている．本稿では，タイヤ横力の緩和時間を考慮した3自由度モデルの特性根を，2種類の簡易な2自由度モデルと対比して考察し，シミュレーション計算や実車実験と合わせて，車両動特性の走行速度に対する変化の特徴とその構造を明らかにした．

Language: ja