Citation
Yamamoto M, Liu Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 52-57.
Vernacular Title
走行速度に対する車両動特性変化の考察
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The dynamic characteristics of vehicle motion changes greatly depending on driving speeds. Now that autonomous technology and electrification technology is evolving, and the need for model-based development is increasing, it is important to design vehicle dynamics and its control strategies considering dynamic characteristics changes from extremely low speed to high speed. In this paper, the root loci of a threedegrees- of-freedom model considering tire lateral relaxation time were analyzed comparing with two simple two-degrees-of freedom models. In addition, the dynamic responses to steering inputs and road excitations were explored using simulations and actual vehicle experiments. According to the results, the structural principles of dynamic characteristics changes from extremely low speed to high speed were clarified.
Language: ja
Keywords
Dynamic model; Vehicle dynamics