Abstract

In a PMV that tilts inward on cornering, as with a motorcycle, the lateral force is mainly generated by the tire camber angle. Therefore, the steering angle required to drive on a trajectory is generally independent from the vehicle speed, as same as motorcycles. This PMV is steered by the steering wheel like a car, and there is a room to consider the matching between this steering interface and the steering characteristics. In this paper, the steering characteristics and the steering torque characteristics are compared with automobiles and motorcycles, and preliminarily consider the way to warn the cornering limit to drivers. In PMVs that do not show understeer characteristics or saturation of steering torque like cars and are not suitable for touchdown of the vehicle body like motorcycles, it seems necessary to warn the limit with additional torque to the steering wheel.



二輪車同様，内傾するPMVでは横力は主にキャンバ角で得られ，同一軌跡走行に必要な操舵角は車速で変化しない．このステア特性を乗用車や二輪車と比較し，旋回限界の予告方法を考察する．US特性や操舵トルクの飽和がなく，旋回時の車体接地も適さないPMVでは，追加操舵トルクで限界への近接を抑制する必要がある．

