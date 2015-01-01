|
Haraguchi T, Kaneko T, Kageyama I. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 58-64.
旋回時に内傾するパーソナルモビリティビークル(PMV)の ステア特性の一考察
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
In a PMV that tilts inward on cornering, as with a motorcycle, the lateral force is mainly generated by the tire camber angle. Therefore, the steering angle required to drive on a trajectory is generally independent from the vehicle speed, as same as motorcycles. This PMV is steered by the steering wheel like a car, and there is a room to consider the matching between this steering interface and the steering characteristics. In this paper, the steering characteristics and the steering torque characteristics are compared with automobiles and motorcycles, and preliminarily consider the way to warn the cornering limit to drivers. In PMVs that do not show understeer characteristics or saturation of steering torque like cars and are not suitable for touchdown of the vehicle body like motorcycles, it seems necessary to warn the limit with additional torque to the steering wheel.
Language: ja
Personal mobility; Steady State Characteristics; Vehicle development; Warning Cornering Limit