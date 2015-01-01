|
Citation
|
Tanaka N, Yasumoto M, Aoki Y, Yamamura S, Kitazawa T, Ohno T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 65-70.
|
Vernacular Title
|
予防安全支援システム効果評価シミュレータ（ASSESS）によるAdaptive Driving Beam の設計パラメータの有用性に関する検討 ～遮光分解能角度と遮光余裕角度との関係について～
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adaptive Driving Beam has parameters as design specifications, which are resolution of light-shielding, margin of light-shielding, luminous intensity, blur degree on boundary area of light-shielding and so on. In this study, we research effects of design parameters for Adaptive Driving Beam, especially for resolution of light-shielding and margin of light-shielding, to reduce pedestrian traffic accidents during nighttime using "A Survey Simulator to Evaluate Safety Systems (ASSESS)"
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Active Safety; Adaptive Driving Beam; Multi-agent; Safety; Simulation; Test/Evaluation