Abstract

Adaptive Driving Beam has parameters as design specifications, which are resolution of light-shielding, margin of light-shielding, luminous intensity, blur degree on boundary area of light-shielding and so on. In this study, we research effects of design parameters for Adaptive Driving Beam, especially for resolution of light-shielding and margin of light-shielding, to reduce pedestrian traffic accidents during nighttime using "A Survey Simulator to Evaluate Safety Systems (ASSESS)"



===



本研究では、予防安全支援システム効果評価シミュレータ（ASSESS）を用いて, Adaptive Driving Beamの設計パラメータである遮光制御の分解能及び遮光範囲の余裕幅が, 夜間の歩行者交通事故の低減に及ぼす影響について評価する。

Language: ja