Tanaka N, Yasumoto M, Aoki Y, Yamamura S, Kitazawa T, Ohno T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 65-70.

予防安全支援システム効果評価シミュレータ（ASSESS）によるAdaptive Driving Beam の設計パラメータの有用性に関する検討 ～遮光分解能角度と遮光余裕角度との関係について～

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.65

unavailable

Adaptive Driving Beam has parameters as design specifications, which are resolution of light-shielding, margin of light-shielding, luminous intensity, blur degree on boundary area of light-shielding and so on. In this study, we research effects of design parameters for Adaptive Driving Beam, especially for resolution of light-shielding and margin of light-shielding, to reduce pedestrian traffic accidents during nighttime using "A Survey Simulator to Evaluate Safety Systems (ASSESS)"

本研究では、予防安全支援システム効果評価シミュレータ（ASSESS）を用いて, Adaptive Driving Beamの設計パラメータである遮光制御の分解能及び遮光範囲の余裕幅が, 夜間の歩行者交通事故の低減に及ぼす影響について評価する。


Language: ja

Active Safety; Adaptive Driving Beam; Multi-agent; Safety; Simulation; Test/Evaluation

