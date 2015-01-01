Abstract

With the social demand to reduce traffic accidents, understanding of driving behavior in traffic accident is important for not only developing automobiles but also for discussion on the standardization of ADAS(Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems). In this study, we conducted an experiment using driving simulator, and investigated the differences in driving behavior by age group (elderly, middle-aged, and young) when they were avoiding unexpected collisions. As a result, it was found that many drivers avoid collision by steering in high speed situation, and the avoidance direction is on the driver's side. ESF (Emergency Steering Function) operation timing that less interfere with driver's steering maneuver has also been proposed.



===



交通事故低減の社会的ニーズが高まりを見せる中，交通事故シーンでのドライバ操作特性・傾向を知ることは自動車開発はもちろん先進運転支援システムの基準作りを議論する際にも重要である．そこでドライビングシミュレータを用いて緊急回避場面でのドライバ操作の特徴を年齢層（高齢層・中間層・若年層）別に把握した．

Language: ja