Suzuki T, Kikuchi K, Wakasugi T, Senga M, Mimura H, Urabe H, Hirata N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 71-76.
緊急場面におけるドライバの回避操作に関する研究 ―オーバーラップ率が大きい場合の回避操作―
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
With the social demand to reduce traffic accidents, understanding of driving behavior in traffic accident is important for not only developing automobiles but also for discussion on the standardization of ADAS(Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems). In this study, we conducted an experiment using driving simulator, and investigated the differences in driving behavior by age group (elderly, middle-aged, and young) when they were avoiding unexpected collisions. As a result, it was found that many drivers avoid collision by steering in high speed situation, and the avoidance direction is on the driver's side. ESF (Emergency Steering Function) operation timing that less interfere with driver's steering maneuver has also been proposed.
Active safety; Driver characteristics; Driving simulator; driving support; Human engineering; Safety