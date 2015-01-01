Abstract

In order to improve operability and traveling performance on off-road drive, off-road was categorized based on surface grain size and driver's operations were analyzed. Drivings at Rock and Sand were chosen as a typical off-road driving in this study. Important characteristics in terms of driving force control design were identified by the analyses of wheel slip, rolling resistance, and drawbar pull. As the result, operability and traveling performance on sand drive were improved by proposed driving force control design.



===



オフロード走行での操作性と走行性能の向上を目的とし，オフロードの走行シーンを路面の粒子サイズにより分類した上で，熟練ドライバーの運転操作を解析した．代表的な路面である岩石路と砂地路に対して，タイヤのスリップ，走行抵抗，牽引力，駆動力の関係に着目し，操作性と走行性能が向上する駆動力設計方法を示した．

Language: ja