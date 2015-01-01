|
Kono F, Ochiai S, Sakai Y, Nagai Y, Otsuka S, Hashimoto T, Nishimura H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(1): 188-195.
運用設計ドメイン定義に基づく自動運転システムモデルの構築とSOTIF の考え方に基づいた安全分析アプローチの提案
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
In this study, based on the NHTSA-ODD classification, we define JASPAR-ODD, which can be utilized to define a basic architecture to be shared and referred in distributed development for ADS level3. The JASPAR-ODD consists of traffic participants, environmental conditions, physical infrastructure, zone, connectivity and operational constraints. The system model is built to define the ADS basic architecture by using SysML, and the hazardous scenario is analyzed to derive the safety requirements to minimize the unknown-hazardous region following the approach of Clauses 5-8 of ISO/DIS 21448. It is shown that another case than ISO/DIS 21448 can be extracted from this approach.
Autonomous driving system; Electronics and control; Safety analysis; SOTIF; System engineering; Systems model