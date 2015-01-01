Abstract

In this study, based on the NHTSA-ODD classification, we define JASPAR-ODD, which can be utilized to define a basic architecture to be shared and referred in distributed development for ADS level3. The JASPAR-ODD consists of traffic participants, environmental conditions, physical infrastructure, zone, connectivity and operational constraints. The system model is built to define the ADS basic architecture by using SysML, and the hazardous scenario is analyzed to derive the safety requirements to minimize the unknown-hazardous region following the approach of Clauses 5-8 of ISO/DIS 21448. It is shown that another case than ISO/DIS 21448 can be extracted from this approach.



===





抄録



NHTSA-ODD分類に基づきJASPAR-ODDを定義した上で，ADSレベル3の分散開発で共有及び参照するための基本アーキテクチャを定義する．システムモデルはSysMLを用いてADS基本アーキテクチャを構築し，SOTIF範囲内外の危険シナリオを分析して未知の危険領域を最小化する安全要求を導出する．

Language: ja