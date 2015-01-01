Abstract

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for software updates using OTA and hardware upgrades using PnP, and there is a need for dynamic software control of network settings in automotive Ethernet. To address this need, the concept of SDN, which is used in the ICT field, is useful: SDN is a network system that separates the frame forwarding function from the network device control function, and centrally manages multiple SDN switches with an SDN controller. In order to realize this system, abundant computing resources are required. However, in an invehicle environment, these resources are limited. Therefore, in this paper, we propose an in-vehicle SDN that can be implemented with limited resources by limiting the role of the SDN controller. In addition, we implemented the proposed system on an in-vehicle microcontroller, evaluated the required resources, and confirmed that the system is feasible in an in-vehicle environment.



===



OTAやPnP等により車載イーサネットを動的制御するニーズがある．これに対してソフトウェア定義ネットワーク（SDN）の概念が有益である．本論文は車載の限定リソースで実現できる車載SDNを提案，さらに提案システムを実装，必要リソースを見積る． その結果，提案SDNが車載環境で実現できることが分かった．

Language: ja