Abstract

AIM: The spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has a widespread impact on emergency medical care systems. However, its effects on the mortality of emergency transportation patients are unclear. This population-based, cross-sectional study investigated how COVID-19 impacted the mortality and outcomes of emergency transportation patients.



METHODS: We compared mortality in the emergency department and at day 21 after an emergency visit for patients transported by ambulance to medical facilities in the Osaka Prefecture, Japan, between January 29 and December 31, 2020 (first pandemic year) and between January 29 and December 31, 2019 (immediate pre-pandemic year; 804,718 patients in total), using multivariable analysis to adjust for potential confounders.



RESULTS: During the first pandemic year, 50,446 fewer patients received emergency transportation compared with the immediate prepandemic year. Emergency department deaths increased by 603 during the first pandemic year (4,922 versus 4,319 deaths) and 640 within 21 days (14,569 versus 13,929 deaths). Multivariable analysis revealed an association between the first pandemic year and increased mortality rates among patients given emergency transportation compared with the immediate prepandemic year (odds ratio for emergency department deaths 1.31; 95% confidence interval 1.26-1.38; odds ratio for deaths within 21 days 1.17; 95% confidence interval 1.14-1.20).



CONCLUSIONS: The study results indicate that the spread of COVID-19 impacted the mortality of patients who received emergency transportation. Further studies are expected to clarify the impact of COVID-19 on emergency medical care systems.

Language: en