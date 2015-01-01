Abstract

More than one in three female-identifying individuals experience either intimate partner violence (IPV) or sexual assault during their lifetime and sexual violence committed by an intimate partner is greatest during the reproductive years.1 As high as 20% of pregnant individuals may experience IPV and IPV during pregnancy has been associated with an increased risk of adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes, making pregnant individuals an especially vulnerable population.1 In fact, over 50% of pregnancy-associated suicides and over 45% of pregnancy-associated homicides relate to IPV and often occur during the postpartum period.2 Although over 50% of maternal deaths occur postpartum,3 little research has examined whether IPV is associated with markers of postpartum maternal morbidity, including hospital readmission and emergency department (ED) visits.4 In addition, few studies have examined the feasibility of ascertaining IPV at the delivery hospitalization using billing codes. Although International Classification of Disease (ICD)-10 codes include factors related to social determinants of health, ICD-10 codes are largely underutilized for the purpose of understanding risk of disease and adverse outcomes.5 The primary objective of this study was to investigate the association of IPV screening at delivery with incidence of postpartum hospital use. Another objective was to examine the possibility of using ICD-10 codes at the delivery hospitalization to identify IPV in pregnant individuals ...

Language: en