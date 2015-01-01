SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Basagni B, Di Rosa E, Bertoni D, Mondini S, De Tanti A. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23279095.2022.2160251

36639360

In a recent study we showed that Cognitive Reserve (CR) did not significantly predict the neuropsychological outcomes of patients with severe Acquired Brain Injury (sABI), after a rehabilitation program. The present study aims to extend the previous results by assessing the role of CR on long-term neuropsychological outcomes of a subgroup (N = 27) of that same population. Patients took part in a telephone interview, where Tele-Global Examination Mental State (Tele-GEMS) and Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOS-E) were administered. A linear regression model was conducted considering Tele-GEMS and GOS-E as dependent variables, while the scores on Cognitive Reserve Index questionnaire (CRIq), Disability Rating Scale (DRS), and Level of Cognitive Functioning (LCF), administered at discharge, were considered as predictors.

RESULTS show that higher levels of CR and LCF, significantly predicted cognitive performance 4 years later. However, in the same follow-up, CR did not predict functional outcome, which was only predicted by lower disability scores at discharge. Thus, even if CR seems not showing an effect on cognitive efficiency when tested after the first rehabilitation intervention, current results show that CR has significant effects on long-term cognitive outcomes.


Language: en

cognitive reserve; Cognitive outcome; long-term follow-up; severe acquired brain injury

