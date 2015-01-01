|
Basagni B, Di Rosa E, Bertoni D, Mondini S, De Tanti A. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36639360
In a recent study we showed that Cognitive Reserve (CR) did not significantly predict the neuropsychological outcomes of patients with severe Acquired Brain Injury (sABI), after a rehabilitation program. The present study aims to extend the previous results by assessing the role of CR on long-term neuropsychological outcomes of a subgroup (N = 27) of that same population. Patients took part in a telephone interview, where Tele-Global Examination Mental State (Tele-GEMS) and Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOS-E) were administered. A linear regression model was conducted considering Tele-GEMS and GOS-E as dependent variables, while the scores on Cognitive Reserve Index questionnaire (CRIq), Disability Rating Scale (DRS), and Level of Cognitive Functioning (LCF), administered at discharge, were considered as predictors.
cognitive reserve; Cognitive outcome; long-term follow-up; severe acquired brain injury