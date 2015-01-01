Abstract

Due to the chaotic nature of soccer, the predictive statistical models have become in a current challenge to decision-making based on scientific evidence. The aim of the present study was to systematically identify original studies that applied machine learning (ML) to soccer data, highlighting current possibilities in ML and future applications. A systematic review of PubMed, SPORTDiscus, and FECYT (Web of Sciences, CCC, DIIDW, KJD, MEDLINE, RSCI, and SCIELO) was performed according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. From the 145 studies initially identified, 32 were fully reviewed, and their outcome measures were extracted and analyzed. In summary, all articles were clustered into three groups: injury (n = 7); performance (n = 21), which was classified in match/league outcomes forecasting, physical/physiological forecasting, and technical/tactical forecasting; and the last group was about talent forecasting (n = 5). The development of technology, and subsequently the large amount of data available, has become ML in an important strategy to help team staff members in decision-making predicting dose-response relationship reducing the chaotic nature of this team sport. However, since ML models depend upon the amount of dataset, further studies should analyze the amount of data input needed make to a relevant predictive attempt which makes accurate predicting available.

Language: en