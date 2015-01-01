Abstract

BACKGROUND: Task sharing is an implementation strategy which increases access to services by training and supporting treatment delivery by nonspecialists. Such an approach has demonstrated effectiveness for depression and other mental health outcomes; however, few studies in high-income countries have examined nonspecialist providers' (NSPs) perspectives of the acceptability, feasibility, and appropriateness of delivering mental health interventions. We examine qualitative reports of NSPs experiences delivering a brief structured behavioral intervention for depression (called "Do More, Feel Better" [DMFB]) to adults aged 55 and older.



METHODS: All NSPs (N = 4, 100%) who delivered DMFB participated in a focus group to probe their perceptions of the acceptability, feasibility, and appropriateness of both the intervention and their delivery experience as NSPs. Two coders analyzed the qualitative data from focus groups using codebook thematic analysis.



RESULTS: NSPs perceived the intervention and delivery experience to be acceptable, feasible, and appropriate. Qualitative results provided insight into specific barriers and facilitators which may be important to consider when planning to implement task sharing. Themes that emerged from qualitative data included supervision being highly acceptable and feasible, appropriateness of the intervention for NSPs, and the feasibility of tailoring the intervention to patient participants. NSPs also expressed difficulty managing emotional investment in patients' success and providing therapy during a pandemic and racial violence in the US.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results can inform future implementation and sustainment of task sharing interventions to expand access to care.

Language: en