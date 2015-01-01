|
Woodard GS, Mraz A, Renn BN. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e32.
36639746
BACKGROUND: Task sharing is an implementation strategy which increases access to services by training and supporting treatment delivery by nonspecialists. Such an approach has demonstrated effectiveness for depression and other mental health outcomes; however, few studies in high-income countries have examined nonspecialist providers' (NSPs) perspectives of the acceptability, feasibility, and appropriateness of delivering mental health interventions. We examine qualitative reports of NSPs experiences delivering a brief structured behavioral intervention for depression (called "Do More, Feel Better" [DMFB]) to adults aged 55 and older.
Depression; Implementation outcomes; Paraprofessional; Qualitative methodology; Task sharing; Task shifting