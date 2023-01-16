Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is evidence to suggest that violence against paramedic personnel is increasing. Several authors report adverse effects linked to exposure to workplace violence. There remain gaps in the knowledge related to specific aspects of workplace violence experienced by paramedics in the prehospital setting.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This scoping review will consider evidence relating to workplace violence against paramedic personnel. All types of evidence will be considered, including quantitative and qualitative studies, systematic reviews, opinion papers, grey literature, text and papers as well as unpublished materials. This scoping review will be designed and conducted in accordance with the JBI methodology for scoping reviews. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses for Scoping Reviews will guide the reporting process. Sources will include ERIC, Scopus, PubMed, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, ScienceDirect, Web of Science, Sabinet and the DOAJ as well as OpenGrey (https://opengrey.eu/). All sources published in English will be considered for inclusion and no date limit will be applied. The searching of the databases will begin 16 January 2023 and will be concluded by 30 January 2023. Three independent reviewers will conduct the study selection and data extraction process. In the event of disagreement related to a particular source, this will be resolved by discussion. The findings of the proposed review will be presented in a narrative style that uses diagrams and tables for reporting.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This scoping review will use published literature available in the public domain and will involve no participants, meaning that ethical approval is not required. The findings of the proposed review will be published in topic relevant peer-reviewed journals and will be presented at associated conferences.

