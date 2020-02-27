SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Erlangsen A, Qin P, Madsen T, Hawton K, Osler M, Hjorthøj C, Benros ME, Ethelberg S, Mølbak K, Laursen TM, Nordentoft M, Nilsson SF. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1192/bjp.2022.194

36636817

BACKGROUND: Case studies have linked SARS-CoV-2 infection to suicidal behaviour. However, conclusive evidence is lacking. AIMS: To examine whether a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or SARS-CoV-2-related hospital admission was associated with self-harm in the general population and in high-risk groups.

METHOD: A cohort design was applied to nationwide data on all people aged ≥15 years and living in Denmark between 27 February 2020 and 15 October 2021. Exposure was identified as having had a positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR test, and further assessed as SARS-CoV-2-related hospital admission. Rates of probable self-harm were examined using adjusted incidence rate ratios (aIRRs). The following subgroups were identified: (a) lower educational level, (b) chronic medical conditions, (c) disability pension, (d) mental disorders, (e) substance use disorders, and history of (f) homelessness and (g) imprisonment.

RESULTS: Among 4 412 248 included individuals, 260 663 (5.9%) had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Out of 5453 individuals presenting with self-harm, 131 (2.4%) had been infected. Individuals with a history of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result had an aIRR for self-harm of 0.86 (95% CI 0.72-1.03) compared with those without. High rates were found after a SARS-CoV-2-related hospital admission (aIRR = 7.68; 95% CI 5.61-10.51) or a non-SARS-CoV-2-related admission (aIRR = 10.27; 95% CI 9.65-10.93) versus non-infected and not admitted. In sensitivity analyses with a more restrictive definition of self-harm, a positive PCR test was associated with lower rates of self-harm.

CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with a PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection did not have higher rates of self-harm than those without. Hospital admission in general, rather than being SARS-CoV-2 positive. seemed to be linked to elevated rates of self-harm.


epidemiology; COVID-19; Suicide attempt; self-harm; SARS-CoV-2

