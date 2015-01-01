Abstract

Most school-based prevention curricula for young children fail to address multiple types of abuse and limit instruction to a single day, despite evidence that polyvictimization is common and children learn better when allowed to practice material repeatedly. This study utilized a cluster randomized control trial design to evaluate a multi-abuse prevention program, the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) Child Safety Matters®, based on varying lesson structure. Participants included nine Florida schools consisting of 843 children in grades K-2. Schools were randomized within cluster to implement in two lessons, four lessons, or after study data collection (i.e., control group). Lessons averaged 34 minutes (SD = 8.8 minutes) in length for 2-lesson group and 23.6 minutes (SD = 6.9 minutes) for the 4-lesson condition. Knowledge was assessed before implementation and on average 11 weeks after implementation. There were no statistical differences between clusters. Controlling for pre-test scores, schools in the four-lesson group scored highest on a measure of knowledge of potentially risky and unsafe situations (M = 69.68, SE =.80) on post-test, followed by schools in the two-lesson group (M = 67.31, SE =.77), followed by schools in the control group (M = 62.92, SE =.76).



RESULTS support use of more frequent, shorter lessons for prevention programs and the promise of addressing multiple forms of child victimization.

