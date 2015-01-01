|
Citation
|
Teismann T, Eimen JJ, Cwik JC. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36636794
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Classification of acts of self-directed violence has been shown to be inadequate in past research. Furthermore, level of expertise have been shown to be unrelated to classification correctness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
classification; suicide; suicide attempt; nonsuicidal self-directed violence