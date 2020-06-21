Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the mental health of the population. The lockdown period in Spain - from March 14 to June 21, 2020 - was particularly stressful. This study aims to examine the differences in visits to the emergency department for psychiatric reasons before and during the lockdown period in a hospital in the province of Lleida (Catalonia, Spain), which has a catchment area of 431,183 inhabitants. We hope that this study can contribute to the understanding of this difficult period in our recent history and help us to be prepared in case of new social emergencies that may affect the mental health of the general population. Aims: This study aims to examine the differences in ER visits due to psychiatric reasons before and during the COVID-19 lockdown period in a province hospital in Spain.



METHODS: We compared the n = 1,599 visits to the emergency room and their characteristics before (June 13 to March 13, 2020) and during (March 14 to June 21, 2020) the lockdown period in the province of Lerida, Spain. Data were obtained from the electronic health records. Information collected included sociodemographic variables, reason for consultation, previous diagnosis, and characteristics of suicidal ideation and attempts - including history of previous suicidal behavior, method, days spent in the ER, suicide reattempts at 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Before lockdown, there were an average of 11.2 psychiatric emergencies per day compared with 9.2 psychiatric emergencies per day during lockdown. Regarding suicidal behavior, before lockdown, there were an average of 0.9 suicide attempts before lockdown compared with 0.7 attempts per day during lockdown. Limitations: Since the data came from the electronic health records, we have relied on the clinical diagnosis made by different psychiatrists. Also, we did not record psychiatric comorbidities, but instead only registered one main Axis I diagnosis and one main Axis II diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed a decrease in the number of visits to the ER in general, as well as a lower frequency of patients with suicidal behavior during the first and only lockdown period in Spain, which occurred during the initial months of the pandemic. This is consistent with previous studies showing a reduction of suicidal behavior during periods of social emergency. However, this decrease could be only temporary, and several authors predict an increase of suicidal behavior in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. Ensuring access to mental healthcare during periods of crisis is crucial for the population.

Language: en