Journal Article

Citation

ALnami MY, Sumayli TM, Hakami JA. Cureus 2022; 14(12): e32398.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.32398

PMID

36636550

PMCID

PMC9830963

Abstract

Foreign body aspiration is a serious medical emergency and the fifth leading cause of accidental injury-related fatalities. This case involves a 23-month-old infant who aspirated two latex balloons and developed cardiac arrest during balloon extraction. He was revived, but a CT scan revealed hypoxic encephalopathy.


Language: en

Keywords

balloon; cyanosis; foreign body aspiration; pediatrics emergency; respiratory distress

