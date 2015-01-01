CONTACT US: Contact info
ALnami MY, Sumayli TM, Hakami JA. Cureus 2022; 14(12): e32398.
|
36636550
Foreign body aspiration is a serious medical emergency and the fifth leading cause of accidental injury-related fatalities. This case involves a 23-month-old infant who aspirated two latex balloons and developed cardiac arrest during balloon extraction. He was revived, but a CT scan revealed hypoxic encephalopathy.
balloon; cyanosis; foreign body aspiration; pediatrics emergency; respiratory distress