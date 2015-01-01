Abstract

Dermatology residency programs must be prepared to address the unpredictable but seemingly inevitable impacts of natural (eg, hurricanes) and manmade (eg, threats of violence) disasters as well as widespread infectious disease (eg, the COVID-19 pandemic). However, there is a paucity of literature regarding how residency programs should prepare for and respond to these types of disasters. From the equipment trainees utilize in clinic to the didactic education dermatology residents receive, preserving the means of clinical care delivery and mastery of core competencies in the face of unique and disastrous circumstances poses a great challenge to dermatology residency programs. Addressing disaster preparedness early may help to mitigate the short- and long-term impacts of such events, allowing for a more sustainable residency program.

