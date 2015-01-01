|
Citation
Colson CD, Alberto EC, Milestone ZP, Batra N, Salvador T, Fooladi H, Cleary K, Izem R, Burd RS. Emerg. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36639224
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Current methods of burn estimation can lead to incorrect estimates of the total body surface area (TBSA) burned, especially among injured children. Inaccurate estimation of burn size can impact initial management, including unnecessary transfer to burn centres and fluid overload during resuscitation. To address these challenges, we developed a smartphone application (EasyTBSA) that calculates the TBSA of a burn using a body-part by body-part approach. The aims of this study were to assess the accuracy of the EasyTBSA application and compare its performance to three established methods of burn size estimation (Lund-Browder Chart, Rule of Nines and Rule of Palms).
Language: en
Keywords
burns; triage; clinical assessment; ED; emergency responders