Citation
Bhatt S, Joshi D, Rakesh PK, Godiyal AK. Expert Rev. Med. Devices 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
36637907
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traditional methods of prosthesis fabrication are not efficient and user centric and are made for common purposes without focusing on individual demands of user which leads to rejection of prosthesis for long term use. Utilizing advanced additive manufacturing techniques for fabrication of prosthesis makes the development process user centric and covers all the user demands thus providing better fit, comfort and more stable gait rehabilitation for the user.
Language: en
Keywords
Rehabilitation; Gait; Additive Manufacturing; Lower limb; Prostheses