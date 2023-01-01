|
Mear E, Gladwell V, Pethick J. Gait Posture 2023; 100: 230-235.
36638669
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous research has demonstrated that force control in various muscles of the lower limb (measured according to the magnitude of force fluctuations) explains significant variance in static balance. Given the dynamic nature of many functional activities and sports, assessment of balance and its determinants under dynamic conditions is of importance. RESEARCH QUESTION: Does muscle force control explain significant variance in dynamic balance, as measured using the Y balance test (YBT)? METHODS: YBT performance and knee extensor muscle force control were measured in 28 healthy participants. The YBT involved stance on the right leg and attempting maximal reach with the left leg in the anterior, posteromedial, and posterolateral directions. Force control was assessed during isometric knee extension contractions of the right leg at 10%, 20% and 40% maximal voluntary contraction (MVC) and was quantified according to the magnitude (using the coefficient of variation [CV]), and the temporal structure (using sample entropy, SampEn; and detrended fluctuation analysis α), of force fluctuations.
Complexity; Entropy; Force; Fractal; Muscle; Steadiness