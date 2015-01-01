Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considering the normalisation of moderate aggression within organisations and the concern of violent occurrences being under-reported in India, violence reflected through coercive language appears to be more frequent than explicit acts of organisational violence.



AIM: To bring-forth consolidated evidence on the prevalence of violent communication within Indian organisations.



METHOD: 1433 articles obtained from four major databases (PubMed, Scopus, Science Direct, Web of Science and Google scholar), complemented by 4 records identified through manual searching, were screened according to the PRISMA guidelines. Thirty-four finalised cross-sectional studies (published since 2000) reporting significant findings on the prevalence of violent communication within Indian organisations, underwent a systematic review (by narrative synthesis) and meta-analysis (using the random-effects model in STATA version 17).



RESULTS: The pooled prevalence of any type of violent communication was 41%. The prevalence of violent communication was higher among males than females (44% vs 28%). Verbal violence was more prevalent than non-verbal violence (36% vs 20%). Subgroup analysis proved prevalence estimate to remain consistent irrespective of the organisational sector, type of organisation, sample size and publication year. However, meta-regression analysis confirmed the sampling method and type of violent communication as potential variables influencing the prevalence rates reported across the studies. All the identified factors influencing the occurrence of violent communication and the corresponding detrimental consequences faced by victims within each organisational sector, endeavour scope for the development of more context-specific prevention strategies.



CONCLUSION: As evident from the results, the prevalence of any type of violent communication within Indian organisations is quite high. The present review informs Indian entrepreneurs about the necessity for advocating practices to protect their human resources from the experience of violent communication. Practical implications have been presented for healthcare and educational organisations.

Language: en