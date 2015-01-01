Abstract

An important step in understanding violent extremist behavior is to identify its underlying motivations. Insights into what drives violent extremists to their behavior may indicate what is needed to reduce existing risk factors. To this end, this study investigated violent extremist motivations in 124 male jihadi suspects and convicts residing in Dutch prison terrorism wings. A Latent Class Analysis resulted in three motivation profiles. The low motivated class scored in general low on risk and motivational indicators of violent extremism. The morally driven class adhered to an ideology justifying violence, experienced some degree of grievances but often saw limitations in the use of violence to achieve ideological goals. The hardened ideologically driven class had an ideology justifying violence, feelings of frustrations and criminal history of violence. This descriptive study provides an important stepping-stone for future studies on how motivation profiles can be used to reduce the risk of violent extremist (re)offending.

