SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fortea A, van Eijndhoven P, Ilzarbe D, Batalla A, Calvet-Mirabent A, Serna E, Puig O, Castro-Fornieles J, Dolz M, Tor J, Parrilla S, Via E, Stephan-Otto C, Baeza I, Sugranyes G. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2023.01.001

PMID

36638884

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Identifying biomarkers of transition to psychosis in individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) is essential to understand the mechanisms underlying the disease. Although cross-sectional abnormalities in cortical surface area (CSA) have been demonstrated in individuals at CHR-P who transition to psychosis (CHR-P-T) compared to those who do not (CHR-P-NT), how CSA longitudinally develops remains unclear, especially in younger individuals. We set out to compare CSA in adolescents at CHR-P and healthy controls (HC) over two points in time.

METHOD: A longitudinal multicenter study was performed in adolescents at CHR-P in comparison to HC and according to transition to psychosis. MRI scans were acquired at baseline, at 18-month follow-up or at the time of transition. Images were pre-processed and hemisphere and regional CSA were computed using FreeSurfer. Between group analyses were performed with linear mixed effects models.

RESULTS: A total of 313 scans (107 CHR-P and 102 HC) were included in the analysis. At 18 months, rate of transition to psychosis in CHR-P was 23.4%. Adolescents at CHR-P-T presented greater age-related decrease in CSA in the left parietal and occipital lobes compared to HC; and in the bilateral parietal lobe and right frontal lobe relative to CHR-P-NT. These results were not influenced by antipsychotic treatment, cannabis use or intelligence quotient.

CONCLUSION: Adolescents at CHR-P that developed a psychotic disorder presented different developmental trajectories of CSA relative to those who did not. A relatively greater decrease in CSA in the parietal and frontal lobes may index clinical transition to psychosis in adolescents at CHR-P.


Language: en

Keywords

neuroimaging; adolescent psychiatry; child psychiatry; clinical high-risk for psychosis; magnetic resonance imaging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print