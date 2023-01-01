|
Fortea A, van Eijndhoven P, Ilzarbe D, Batalla A, Calvet-Mirabent A, Serna E, Puig O, Castro-Fornieles J, Dolz M, Tor J, Parrilla S, Via E, Stephan-Otto C, Baeza I, Sugranyes G. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
PMID
36638884
OBJECTIVE: Identifying biomarkers of transition to psychosis in individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) is essential to understand the mechanisms underlying the disease. Although cross-sectional abnormalities in cortical surface area (CSA) have been demonstrated in individuals at CHR-P who transition to psychosis (CHR-P-T) compared to those who do not (CHR-P-NT), how CSA longitudinally develops remains unclear, especially in younger individuals. We set out to compare CSA in adolescents at CHR-P and healthy controls (HC) over two points in time.
neuroimaging; adolescent psychiatry; child psychiatry; clinical high-risk for psychosis; magnetic resonance imaging