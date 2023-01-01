Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Identifying biomarkers of transition to psychosis in individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) is essential to understand the mechanisms underlying the disease. Although cross-sectional abnormalities in cortical surface area (CSA) have been demonstrated in individuals at CHR-P who transition to psychosis (CHR-P-T) compared to those who do not (CHR-P-NT), how CSA longitudinally develops remains unclear, especially in younger individuals. We set out to compare CSA in adolescents at CHR-P and healthy controls (HC) over two points in time.



METHOD: A longitudinal multicenter study was performed in adolescents at CHR-P in comparison to HC and according to transition to psychosis. MRI scans were acquired at baseline, at 18-month follow-up or at the time of transition. Images were pre-processed and hemisphere and regional CSA were computed using FreeSurfer. Between group analyses were performed with linear mixed effects models.



RESULTS: A total of 313 scans (107 CHR-P and 102 HC) were included in the analysis. At 18 months, rate of transition to psychosis in CHR-P was 23.4%. Adolescents at CHR-P-T presented greater age-related decrease in CSA in the left parietal and occipital lobes compared to HC; and in the bilateral parietal lobe and right frontal lobe relative to CHR-P-NT. These results were not influenced by antipsychotic treatment, cannabis use or intelligence quotient.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents at CHR-P that developed a psychotic disorder presented different developmental trajectories of CSA relative to those who did not. A relatively greater decrease in CSA in the parietal and frontal lobes may index clinical transition to psychosis in adolescents at CHR-P.

