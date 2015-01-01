Abstract

BACKGROUND: Using an inpatient fall risk assessment tool helps categorize patients into risk groups which can then be targeted with fall prevention strategies. While potentially important in preventing patient injury, fall risk assessment may unintentionally lead to reduced mobility among hospitalized patients. Here we examined the relationship between fall risk assessment and ambulatory status among hospitalized patients.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of consecutively admitted adult patients (n = 48,271) to a quaternary urban hospital that provides care for patients of broad socioeconomic and demographic backgrounds. Non-ambulatory status, the primary outcome, was defined as a median Johns Hopkins Highest Level of Mobility <6 (i.e., patient walks less than 10 steps) throughout hospitalization. The primary exposure variable was the Johns Hopkins Fall Risk Assessment Tool (JHFRAT) category (Low, Moderate, High). The capacity to ambulate was assessed using the Activity Measure for Post-Acute Care (AM-PAC). Multivariable regression analysis controlled for clinical demographics, JHFRAT items, AM-PAC, comorbidity count, and length of stay.



RESULTS: 8% of patients at low risk for falls were non-ambulatory, compared to 25% and 54% of patients at moderate and high risk for falls, respectively. Patients categorized as high risk and moderate risk for falls were 4.6 (95% CI: 3.9-5.5) and 2.6 (95% CI: 2.4-2.9) times more likely to be non-ambulatory compared to patients categorized as low risk, respectively. For patients with high ambulatory potential (AM-PAC 18-24), those categorized as high risk for falls were 4.3 (95% CI: 3.5-5.3) times more likely to be non-ambulatory compared to patients categorized as low risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients categorized into higher fall risk groups had decreased mobility throughout their hospitalization, even when they had the functional capacity to ambulate.

