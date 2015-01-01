|
Secular trends over the past 2 decades indicate that an increasing number of younger patients (10–19 years) are being diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and seeking ACL reconstruction compared with adults.1–4 These ACL injuries typically begin to occur around age 11 and then increase steadily until ages 17 to 19.5 Such trends are particularly concerning for young females, who are more likely to injure their ACL earlier in life (the peak is at approximately 14–18 years old) versus similarly trained males (whose peak is around 19–25 years old)6 and subsequently are more likely to suffer a secondary ACL injury and injury-related disability early in the lifespan.7,8
